Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was arrested after exchanging gunfire with police outside of an Independence home early Wednesday morning.
According to Kentuck State Police, Jordan Sullivan was attempting to break into his mom’s home in the 10000 block of Kelsey Drive around 1:30 a.m.
Once authorities arrived on scene, shots were fired by Sullivan and police officers returned fire.
He was taken into custody without incident.
No officers were injured.
It’s unclear how many shots were fired.
Sullivan was charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment and is being held in the Kenton County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.