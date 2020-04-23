Materion: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.
The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $277.9 million in the period.
Materion shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.
