Nearly 1 million Ohio jobless claims, 26 million in US since virus hit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio reported 109,369 initial jobless claims last week, which is a decrease from the previous one but it brings the total number over the past five weeks to nearly a million, the latest state data released Thursday shows.
To put this into perspective, the total for the last five weeks of claims is 249,054 more than the combined total of 715,512 for the last two years, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS)
Since the coronavirus outbreak last month, ODJFS officials say more than $926 million in unemployment compensation payments have been provided to more than 376,000 people.
State leaders are urging the public to file claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.
“Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families,” ODJFS officials said in a news release Thursday morning.
"We are expanding staff support, working longer hours, and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible. We have extended our call center to a seven-day-a-week operation and have more than 1,600 staff taking calls, with plans to launch a virtual call center by the end of this week.
“All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.”
