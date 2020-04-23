A Nice Friday Ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Any lingering shower activity will end early morning and quickly move to the east followed by a clearing trend. With afternoon and evening temperatures around normal today the weather will be conducive to being outside. Saturday rain returns to the Tristate but it should hold off until the early to middle afternoon. So, if you have the option to conduct your outdoors activities during morning that gives you the greatest chance of staying dry. The rain will continue through Sunday but come to and end before dawn Monday.