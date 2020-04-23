Ohio woman survives COVID-19 after clinical trial

TROY, Ohio (FOX19) - An Ohio woman who took part in an FDA clinical trial is back home after 29 days in the hospital due to COVID-19.
Amy De Vos, 45, was first put on a ventilator in the hospital on March 20.
Three days later, with low oxygen levels, she had a stroke. “I didn’t remember much of anything for 16 days,” De Vos said.
Not knowing if she would survive, her husband Thomas De Vos brought in her three children to say their final goodbyes. “It’s just like being in a nightmare,” Thomas said.
While her family was saying their goodbyes, Dr. Thomas Pitts in New York City had just started an FDA clinical trial to test the drug Soliris on coronavirus patients.
Dr. Pitts knew a doctor treating De Vos which is how she was the first patient to be put on the drug.
The drug basically suppresses part of the immune system that attacks a patient’s lungs while they’re fighting the virus.
“The worst part about this is the immune system is killing you and it has no business being there. It’s not participating in viral clearance, so you’re not really losing anything by turning it down or off,” Dr. Pitts said.
The drug worked within hours and after several days doctors were slowly able to take De Vos off the ventilator.
After a total of 29 days in the hospital, she was finally able to go home.
"It’s an overwhelming feeling, so I’m glad I’m still here and things are starting to get back to normal,” De Vos said.
Right now, Soliris is moving into an expanded access FDA trial.
Patients in The Wright State Hospital system and Premier Health in Ohio will be able to be treated with the drug.
Dr. Pitts says Soliris is targeted at the really severe COVID-19 cases, but if the results continue to come back positive and the FDA approves it, the drug could be given to patients before they get put on a ventilator.
