Police chase ends in crash, arrests in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY (FOX19) - A police chase ended in a crash and arrests in Mt. Healthy early Thursday, police say.
The chase began about 2 a.m. when a car pulled into the Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center off Hamilton Avenue, according to Sgt. Greg Nolte.
Police determined the vehicle was reported stolen and a chase ensued, he said.
The car wrecked a short distance later when it turned off Hamilton Avenue onto Galbraith Road, slamming into a telephone pole, according to Nolte.
Three people inside the vehicle were arrested, he said.
That includes the driver, who was apprehended by a police K-9.
So far, the driver is not cooperating or speaking with officers, and the other two occupants of the car are juveniles, according to police.
All face charges of obstructing official business, and the driver faces additional charges including receiving stolen property.
No injuries were reported.
