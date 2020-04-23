Rain steady at times Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Steady periods of rain Thursday afternoon and evening. We could see up a 1 inch in spots before the rain ends Friday morning. Look for highs on Thursday near 58 degrees.
Friday afternoon will be dry but more rain will be here for the weekend. Look for a sun and cloud mix and a high of 66 on Friday.
From Saturday afternoon into Monday morning rain will fall and some of it could be on the heavy side.
The rain ends and the sky begins to clear Monday morning with temperatures cooler than average Monday afternoon. But more rain is on the way for Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.