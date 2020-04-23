Steady rain for your Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A slow moving, wet system is on the way and rain will cover the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area before noon Thursday. The rain will end Friday morning. Look for highs on Thursday near 58 degrees. We could see 1 to 2 inches of water out of some of these steadier pockets on Thursday.
Friday afternoon will be dry but more rain will be here for the weekend. Look for a sun and cloud mix and a high of 66 on Friday.
From Saturday afternoon into Monday morning rain will fall and some of it could be on the heavy side.
The rain ends and the sky begins to clear Monday morning with temperatures cooler than average Monday afternoon. But more rain is on the way for Tuesday.
