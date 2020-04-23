Teens who led Mt. Healthy police on chase didn’t think officers would try to arrest them due to COVID-19, PD says

MT. HEALTHY (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy police say three teens who led them on a chase that resulted in two crashes early Thursday told officers they didn’t think they would try to apprehend them due to the COVID-19 precautions.
The juvenile driver was charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, violating Ohio’s stay-at-home order and other related traffic charges.
The incident began shortly after 2 a.m. at the Hilltop Shopping Plaza off Hamilton Avenue.
Police say a vehicle entered the parking area, and the driver sounded the horn on several occasion to get the their attention.
As officers approached the vehicle, the teens got out and ran around it.
Then, police say, they jumped inside and sped off.
“The juveniles told officers they did not believe the officers would initiate arrest activity due to the COVID – 19 precautions,” Mt. Healthy police wrote on their Facebook page Thursday morning.
Officers got the license number off the vehicle and immediately tried to stop it.
The car left the shopping center and went south on Hamilton Avenue.
Mt. Healthy officers said they received information from Hamilton County dispatch confirming the vehicle was stolen from Cincinnati.
Police gave chase and requested assistance from neighboring police agencies.
The pursuit traveled south on Hamilton Avenue to west on Hill Street to south on Harrison Avenue. From there, it went east on Kemper and then back to southbound Hamilton Avenue, where it avoided a construction area.
The car wrecked when it turned east on Galbraith Road and struck a vehicle at the intersection of Galbraith and Hamilton, and then slammed into a telephone pole, police say.
The suspects tried to flee the crashed car but didn’t get very far.
Officers from Colerain Township, Springfield Township, North College Hill, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol were in the area and responded to assist.
During the foot chase, Colerain Township responded with their K-9, Tao, who immediately captured the vehicle’s driver, police say.
The other two suspects were arrested after a brief foot chase.
All three are juveniles.
Two Mount Healthy vehicles were involved in a minor collision at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Galbraith Road.
No officers were hurt.
Two of the juveniles were treated and released from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
