Tri-State man recovering from coronavirus after near-death hospital stay

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (FOX19) - A Dearborn County man is recovering at home following a 19-day battle with the coronavirus.
Rick Moerlein was wheeled out of Highpoint Health last Friday after a hospital stay, the majority of which — 12-days — he spent in a medically induced coma.
Moerlein was admitted March 28. He says at the time he thought he was coming down with the flu.
His his wife brought him in, then the hospital staff wheeled him back and he says he doesn’t remember much after that.
“It was pretty scary because they told me I could’ve went the other way real easy, that’s why they put me in a coma," Moerlein said. "It was real touch and go. I was supposed to’ve been the worst case they had up to that point.”
Moerlein says he did test positive for COVID-19 but didn’t find out until after waking up in the hospital.
He explains before contracting the virus, he wasn’t overly concerned about it. Then he went to a particular event in Franklin County, where he later learned a number of people tested positive for the virus. That’s where he believes he got it.
Now in his recovery at home, Moerlein says he gets almost daily visits from nurses and physical therapists. He adds he feels fine and is progressing day by day.
Rita Moerlein, Rick’s wife, says she couldn’t be more thankful for everybody who cared for her husband while he was at the hospital because she couldn’t be there with him.
“We weren’t sure he was going to make it," Rita said. “We had a lot of prayers. A lot of people I don’t even know have given him prayers. I believe that and the good Lord and the skills of the nurses and doctors are what brought him back to me.”
Speaking of those healthcare workers, Rick says he can’t thank them enough.
“Without them I probably wouldn’t be around,” he says.
Moerlein adds it’ll probably be a few months before he’s back to how he felt before contracting the virus.
