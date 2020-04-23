Two-month spike in shootings, homicides plagues city neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It has been a violent two months in the city of Cincinnati with more than 100 shootings so far this year.
Cincinnati police say they say they are not sure what is behind the uptick in violence. They say the global pandemic has added another layer of challenges because with fewer people on the street, there are fewer people watching, which subtracts a layer of surveillance.
In the past four months, 24 of the shootings across the city have turned deadly.
The latest victim is 25-year-old Jordan Ware.
Ware was gunned down Wednesday on the 3500 block Irving Street at 2:21 p.m.
Mykia Akemon, Ware’s sister, says he was a block from her house and walking up a hill when he was killed.
“I was on the phone when the gun shot rang out,” said Akemon.
She adds Ware’s four-year old son was being dropped off by the child’s mother when Ware was shot and killed.
“She was supposed to be bringing me his son and I never got the baby,” said Akemon.
“It’s a bunch of senseless violent murders going on. The fact that he lost his life trying to get his son, and his son seen him lose his life, that was what really... his son was in the car when it happened,” said Breyana Baines, another of Ware’s sisters.
According to data from the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence, last year there were 20 shootings for the month of April. The city is on track to double that total this month.
Ware’s family is now encouraging everyone to put the guns down as they mourn a life taken too soon.
“He loved to laugh. He looked like Kevin Hart,” said Akemon. “He always wanted to be the funny guy anywhere he went, anybody he was around loved him.”
An arrest hasn't been made for the murder of Ware.
CPD Lt. Steve Saunders says despite the increase in homicides, the homicide unit has made arrests in more than 62 percent of the cases. He says the department needs citizens to get involved and call Crime Stoppers when they have information about crimes.
