WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
As for the number of cases, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 14,694 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and there have been 656 deaths across 87 counties.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced an order that directs healthcare providers in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to review any postponed procedures or surgeries with their patients.
They should make a joint decision about whether or not to proceed.
“Because of Ohio’s hard work to flatten the curve and because of our health care system’s efforts to come together to meet community needs as a team, we have prevented the massive spike of cases that we feared,” DeWine said.“We must now begin the gradual, multi-phased process of reopening, and my first concern is the patients who have had procedures and surgeries delayed.”
While an increase in testing is the goal for the middle of next month, he plans to begin reopening the state on May 1.
“When we start back we want to do it in a safe way. I’m consulting with a diverse team of business leaders on how we start back. We want to do this in the safest way possible to protect employees and customers. It is a balance,” DeWine said.
When Ohio does reopen, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said you can expect to see coronavirus cases in Ohio go up by anywhere between five and 15 percent.
The reason for this is because the necessary testing will not be here by that time and contact will increase amongst people, Dr. Acton explained.
She says catching people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 early can go a long way in preventing the spread.
“As our testing capacity increases in Ohio, we are trying to maximize who we test so that we can make the most of the tests we have,” Acton said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.