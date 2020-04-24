3CDC announces new matching gift card program to help local businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - 3CDC has launched a new gift card program aimed at helping local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its first gift card program raised $250,000 for downtown, OTR and Pendleton businesses and ran out of matching funds in just a few days.
The second round of the program will run April 24-28 or until funds are depleted.
3CDC notes 90 percent of that money went to full-service bars and restaurants. Accordingly, the new program focuses on retail businesses, personal services and minority- and woman-owned businesses.
For example, if you buy a $100 gift card to Pontiac BBQ, you might receive a matching gift card to a woman-owned business like Homemakers Bar.
There’s a total maximum match of $250. Here’s how it works:
- You purchase a gift card, minimum $20, from a Downtown Cincinnati business on a predetermined list.
- You submit a receipt and related info through an online submission form.
- 3CDC purchases a matching gift card (or cards) to a minority- or woman-owned business, and delivers it to the customer. Gift cards purchased from retailers and personal service businesses will be matched at 100 percent. Gift cards purchased from full-service bars and restaurants will be matched at 50 percent.
Additionally, there’s a donation option available for those interested in contributing to the matching fund rather than buying a gift card.
“We were very pleased with the response to the first round of the Cincy Card Connection program, but we felt like retailers and service businesses needed an additional boost if we were going to do a second round,” President and CEO of 3CDC Steve Leeper said.
“Supporting minority- and woman-owned businesses seemed like a perfect use of the matching funds, and is something that a number of our partners were very excited about.”
3CDC is partnering with Empower, P&G and a number of other organizations on the program, providing matching funds of $175,000.
