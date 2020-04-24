Covington Farmers Market to open Saturday with social distancing in mind

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -The Covington Farmers Market will be opening Saturday at Roebling Point, but due to the new coronavirus pandemic, social distancing protocols will be put in place.
Officials say they are in close contact with the Covington Health Department to help provide a safe place for customers and producers.
To follow the rules, customers must use the entry/exit point at Third and Court Streets.
Customers must follow these rules:
- One shopper per household.
- Let the vendors bag the goods.
- Shop quickly.
- And wear a mask (vendors and staff members will be wearing them too)
The staff will be there to help customers follow the social distancing rules. Signs will be available to show customers what is available.
They will have locally grown produced foods and farmer-approved plants.
Officials say that there will be a virtual Farmers Market Music Series. Jessica Ann Graff will be performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Facebook Live.
The Covington Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
