Covington Farmers Market set to open amid coronavirus pandemic

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Covington Farmers Market will be open for business on Saturday with extra safety measures in place due to COVID-19.
Earl Hampton says the market is vital to his Hampton Ridge Farm business.
“We do some online sales, but that is nowhere near as much as what I would say open air, public, market sales,” Hampton said.
Organizers say they had to get a safety plan approved by the health department before they could host the event.
“One thing that is different is that all customers will have to use a designated entry and exit point,” Alexa Abner, the manager of the market, said.
The market will shut down 3rd Street from Court Street all the way up to Greenup Street.
People will have to wash their hands as they enter and exit at the corner of Court St. and 3rd St.
Abner says tents will be further apart from each other and product tables will be behind vendors so customers aren’t touching any products.
“All farmers, vendors, and market staff are required to wear a mask at this time,” she said.
There will also be social distancing markers on the ground.
"We’re asking that customers follow that produce path and not move ahead to the next marker until the customer ahead of them has moved on,” Abner said.
Organizers say they will follow Governor Beshear’s executive order and only allow one adult from a family to enter into a business.
