Gov. Beshear to allow residents to vote by mail in June elections

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) -Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Secretary of State, Michael Adams, announced Friday that voters would be able to vote by mail for the June primary, special, and local option elections.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the elections were pushed to June 23.
Governor Beshear says he signed an order, Friday, that will allow voters to practice social distancing by sending an absentee ballot.
“While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic,” said Governor Beshear.
“Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health,” said Secretary Adams. “I’m grateful to Governor Beshear for his leadership, and his working in good faith with me toward ensuring a successful and safe election.”
In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine posted the deadline to vote for the primary election is Tuesday, April 28.
Hamilton County Board of Elections Board Members Gwen L. McFarlin and Alex M. Triantafilou announced April 2 that voters had to be registered by February 18 to receive an absentee ballot application.
“Voting in person is not an option unless you have a qualifying disability,” McFarlin said.
Voters received a postcard in the mail as a reminder to register.
Applications for an absentee ballot are available online.
Once the application is complete, a ballot will be mailed, and it must be returned to the board of elections, either postmarked by mail on April 27 or hand-delivered by 7:30 p.m. April 28.
