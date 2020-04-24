Gov. DeWine gets own bobblehead for being ‘instrumental in fight against coronavirus pandemic’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled bobbleheads of four U.S. Governors who they believe have been instrumental in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those four was Ohio’s own Gov. Mike DeWine.
“The 73-year-old DeWine is among Ohio’s most well-known politicians after serving in elected office for four decades, including as a state lawmaker, congressman, lieutenant governor and state attorney general. DeWine received national attention when he cancelled several events at the beginning on March before the nation was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic,” the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame said.
The three others who join him are New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said they “will be donating $5 from every Governor Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $160,000 for through the sale of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx bobbleheads.”
The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
They are $25 each plus flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order, and they will ship in July.
To make them as accurate as possible, on bases bearing their names, the DeWine and Newsom bobbleheads are standing at a podium, while the Cuomo and Evers bobbleheads are seated at a table in the press conference settings that citizens have become accustomed to seeing.
"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make bobbleheads of these four governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be unveiling these bobbleheads today.”
