Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office cuts 10% budget, furloughs staff

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Thursday he is cutting 10% of his office budget in response to the county budget crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget reduction is a combination of furloughs and pay cuts, he said in a news release.
Some staff members are furloughed for two weeks and others are furloughed for three months, according to the release.
Employees whose job responsibilities do not allow for furloughs will take a pay cut, including Deters.
This unprecedented action for the prosecutor’s office that impacts nearly 200 employees comes at a time when the city of Cincinnati is seeing an increase in shootings and homicides in March and April.
More cuts may be coming.
“Mr. Deters will continue to review the situation, and if county finances do not improve significantly, further reductions may be necessary,” the release states.
In a prepared statement, Deters said:
"This office is unique in that we literally must staff every courtroom for the judges. We need a minimum amount of prosecutors to be able to do our job. For us to make this drastic reduction is not only a painful process professionally, but also a painful process personally.
"I do not make this decision lightly. My decision today not only affects my staff but also the public we serve. Rest assured that we remain as dedicated as ever to making sure that we do our job to keep Hamilton County a safe community.”
On Wednesday, county leaders announced 240 employees were being furloughed, which is 12% of its workforce.
Most of the cuts are in Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval’s office, where he said 182 employees will take unpaid leave for 11 days.
