Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts entered the NFL draft without a first-round pick after giving it up to land defensive tackle DeForest Buckner a mont ago. The Colts still have seven picks over the final seven rounds, barring any trades. They will have the second pick Friday night when the second round begins and general manager Chris Ballard will make his second selection just 10 picks later.
UNDATED (AP) — Niele Ivey has been introduced as the new women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, succeeding Muffet McGraw. The 42-year-old Ivey has been preparing for the job much of her adult life. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship as the point guard in 2001 and was an assistant coach on the Notre Dame team that won the title in 2018. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame. McGraw spent 33 years as head coach of the Irish before retiring Wednesday.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division I college athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own. Recommendations that would permit athletes to earn money for their names, images and likeness are being reviewed this week. A decision could come as soon as next week. The issue has dominated college sports for several years. California recently passed a law clearing the way for athlete compensation, prompting the NCAA to take a fresh look at its regulations.
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. He will be eligible to play basketball immediately. Haarms was one of the top transfers after announcing he was leaving the Boilermakers after his junior season. He narrowed his choices to BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech earlier this week. The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season.