Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is already popular in Ohio, where he became a prep star and played at Ohio State. He gets a chance to return home and try to salvage the Cincinnati Bengals, who took him with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and a national title at LSU. His next challenge is to help turn around a franchise that has only had seven winning seasons in the last 29 years and hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled an enormous hole at left tackle with one college football’s best right tackles. With three of the top four tackle prospects still available, Cleveland used the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft to select Alabama’s Jedrick Wills. He will protect quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blind side. Wills has played right tackle his entire career, but the Browns are confident he can slide to the other side. Cleveland's set at right tackle after signing free agent Jack Conklin last month. Wills is the first pick by new general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins believe they have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft. Young has long been considered the top non-quarterback available in the draft. He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles last season to become a Heisman Trophy finalist. Young is Ron Rivera's first draft pick since taking over as the Redskins' new head coach. Washington held onto the second pick and selected Young after receiving calls to trade down. Rivera is trying to turn the Skins around after they went 3-13 last season.
UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Lions have selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. Detroit went into the opening round desperately needing to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season. Lions ownership gave general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia a chance to come back after they lost nine straight and 12 of 13 games to close out a three-win season in 2019. Quinn and Patricia will have a better chance to keep their jobs if their first-round pick produces as a rookie.
UNDATED (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have drafted speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs with the 12th pick in the NFL draft. The move to take Ruggs gives the Raiders the dynamic receiver they had hoped they had acquired a year ago when they traded for Antonio Brown, only to cut him before he ever played a game for the team. The Raiders had their choice of receivers and went for the fastest one instead of players who were more prolific in college like Ruggs’ teammate at Alabama, Jerry Jeudy, or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. The Raiders then took Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th pick.
UNDATED (AP) — For all the changes to this year's NFL draft, things looked and sounded pretty normal on opening night. Quarterbacks were in demand. Ohio State and the Southeastern Conference dominated. The Patriots traded out of the first round. And Commissioner Roger Goodell even got booed, if only digitally. The Cincinnati Bengals opened things up as expected by taking Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow out of LSU. The Washington Redskins took defensive end Chase Young from Ohio State before two more quarterbacks went in the top six picks: Tua Tagovailoa to Miami and Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers.