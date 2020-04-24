Indian Hill barn burns down in fully-involved fire

INDIAN HILL (FOX19) - Fire destroyed a barn in Indian Hill early Friday, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 4300 block of Drake Road about 5 a.m.
Multiple fire departments including the Madeira & Indian Hill Joint Fire District and equipment responded with more than a dozen emergency vehicles on scene at one point, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
When crews arrived, they saw large flames shooting from the fully-involved building.
Firefighters said they immediately went into defensive mode by battling the fire from outside because it was too dangerous to go in.
The bulk of the blaze has been knocked down and crews remain on scene investigating.
The barn appears to be a total loss.
No humans or animals were inside at the time. It’s not clear what, if anything, was stored inside the barn, fire officials said. The remains of the building are too hot for them to begin to look.
Fire crews from Clermont County’s Miami Township responded to the Madeira/Indian Hill fire house to cover other calls that came in since that agency and most neighboring ones were tied up at the barn fire, dispatchers said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.