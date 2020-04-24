Indiana: More than 600 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 35 more deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 656 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
That brings the total number to 13,680 of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus. A total of 741 Hoosiers have died to date.
75,553 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 72,040 on Thursday.
Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, announced Thursday that they would be partnering with the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health to conduct a COVID-19 study.
“The scientifically designed study will examine the prevalence of COVID-19 among Hoosiers,” said Dr. Box. “The study will also give us a better understanding of the extent to which individuals are showing antibodies that indicate signs of past infection.”
Dr. Box says starting Saturday, Health officials will select Indiana residents to ensure that they accurately reflect racial, ethnic, and geographic demographics of Indiana.
Indiana residents, ages 12 and up, will be selected randomly in each district, to begin COVID-19 testing, said Dr. Nir Menachemi, Fairbanks Chair of Public Health.
