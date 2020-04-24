Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s electric cooperatives are warning customers of scammers who may try to fool them into thinking their power could be shut. The cooperatives say they are seeing a surge in scammers demanding payments from customers during the coronavirus outbreak. A release says customers in at least six service areas have reported getting calls from someone claiming to work for the local electric co-op who wants a payment. The scammers threaten to shut off power to the customer. The cooperatives are telling customers they should avoid arranging payments or divulging account or personal information over the phone if they are not sure they are speaking to the utility.