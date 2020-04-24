Local animal rescue holding food drive to help feed pets in need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue is holding a drive to collect pet food and give pet food to those in need on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rescue will be collecting dog food, cat food and cat litter to distribute to those in need in the Tri-State communities.
They are located at 8454 Beechmont Avenue.
If you are donating, you’re asked to place donations in your trunk. Volunteers will then safely retrieve donation items from the trunk.
If you are picking up, the resuce will only ask you a couple of questions about your pets, then they will place appropriate food and/or litter in your trunk.
If you are unable to go to the drive, you can make a donation and the rescue will go pick up the pet food with the money they receive.
