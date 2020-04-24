3 local car washes hit with cease-and-desist orders for social distancing violations

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Three car washes in Clermont County were ordered to shut down Friday after the health department declared the businesses were not following social distancing guidelines.
Carriage House Auto Spa in Loveland was at a stand-still on Friday after receiving cease and desist orders from the Clermont County Health Department on Thursday.
“We received a complaint from another car wash in Clermont County. They had already closed their self-service vacuum station and they were asking why, if they had to close theirs, why these other ones were open. So we sent our staff members out to investigate,” said Keith Robinson, Communications Coordinator for Clermont County Public Health.
Car washes are considered an essential business, but they must follow certain criteria to stay open.
The health department says their investigators found the Carriage House Auto Spa, the Car Wash of Amelia and the Highway 28 Auto Wash were all still continuing to run their self-service vacuums and the self-service car wash, which isn’t currently allowed.
“The main concern is how frequently the equipment is cleaned throughout the day and especially these areas are operated without any person in charge who can routinely clean out those areas throughout the day, so those are the specific concerns,” said Maalinii Vijayan, Environmental Health Director for Clermont County Public Health.
Under the current guidelines, employees are not allowed to have direct interactions with customers. Employees cannot hand-wash or hand-dry vehicles. Employees must maintain social distancing and the number of employees must be limited to only those necessary to operate the business.
The health department says not following even one of the requirements can put many at risk of getting COVID-19.
“Each of us are going to have to take more personal responsibility going forward to do what we can to minimize it and hope that others do as well,” said Robinson.
FOX19 NOW reached out to all three car washes./ They did not respond to our requests for an interview.
The health department says they have been in contact will all the businesses and that they are currently working with them to correct the issues.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.