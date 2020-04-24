Local group connecting parents with free school supplies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christian Davis, who founded Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network, is working to help kids continue learning through the summer.
The goal of the group is to connect parents with free resources to help them.
With schools being closed and families in need of valuable resources, Davis said they’re now needed more than ever.
She says the learning never stops and wants to help kids and created school supply baskets for families in need.
Davis said she has donated about 20 baskets to local schools and shelters and would like to do a bulk delivery to impact as many families as she can.
If you’d like to donate, you can visit her Facebook page or GoFundMe page.
The group is in need of:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Notebook paper
- Markers
- Crayons
- Notebooks
- Colored pencils
- Glue
- Scissors
- Folders
- Reusable storage bins
