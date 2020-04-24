Mostly Wet This Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Enjoy the cool, dry evening ahead because rain is on the way back into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
The evening will be cool and with a light breeze it will feel even cooler than the thermometer indicates. But it will be dry and nice for outdoor walks, bike rides or runs.
Saturday morning will be dry and it looks like after high noon rain will be moving into the region. Occasional rain is in the forecast until late Sunday afternoon or early evening for counties east of the city.
Rain will not be heavy and both severe storms and flooding are not and issue this weekend.
Monday will be dry, the showers Tuesday with occasional rain in the forecast until Friday morning.
Stay safe, stay healthy and have a good weekend. SteveH
