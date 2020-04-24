Pet adoptions soar during the coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some of you may be finding a little bit of extra time on your hands and a little more time spent at home. Maybe you’re thinking it’s a perfect time to add a little furry friend to your family.
The Victor family had the same idea. They adopted 8-week-old Ruby Thursday.
“I think it’s a great time,” explained Ashlee Victor. “Before this, our home, school and sports schedules didn’t really allow us any opportunities to stay home and care for a puppy. But now we’re home all the time and can give her the attention she needs.”
Victor says she has three kids who will help train and take care of Ruby. Her 16-year-old son Brennan is her oldest child.
“I think we’re all really excited for Ruby right now!” Brennan said. “We’re gonna help her out in any way we can."
The Victors have been wanting to adopt a new dog since December. Now seemed like the best time to be home to train Ruby, but they know eventually that won’t be the case.
“It will be an adjustment. Not only will we not be home as much anymore,” Victor said, “but also, when we can be around more people and she can be around more people, there’s going to be some adjusting to do.”
Jane Elliot also adopted a new dog, named Coop.
Coop and Ruby are only a couple of new puppies finding forever homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several veterinarian offices tell FOX19 NOW they are busier than they have been in a long time. They say most of their business is from new adoptions.
While the Victors and Elliot have been preparing for months, it’s not a great idea for everyone.
“If you didn’t want an animal before this started, are you sure you want one now?” asks Hart Animal Rescue Shelter Manager Lois Kayser.
Kayser says pets can be great company, especially now. But she worries when people go back to their normal routine, the pets will be neglected and end up back at the shelter. Or worse, on the street.
“I would say take it slow,” advises Kayser, “Assess your situation not right now but what happens when you go back to work? What life is like when you go back to work.”
