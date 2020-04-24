Second round of NKY Restaurant Relief Fund gives $1K grants to bars, restaurants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fifteen local bars and restaurants will soon have an additional $1,000 thanks to the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund.
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky all make up the relief fund.
It was started on April 8 to try and help provide local restaurants and bars financial aid in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recipients of the fifteen $1,000 grants announced Thursday, April 23, are:
· Agave & Rye (Covington)
· The Baker’s Table (Newport)
· Bean Haus (Covington)
· Blinker’s Tavern (Covington)
· Chick-Fil-A Mall Road (Florence)
· Coppin’s Restaurant (Covington)
· Dewey’s Pizza (Crestview Hills)
· Darkness Brewing (Bellevue)
· Fort Mitchell Public House (Fort Mitchell)
· Graeter’s (Fort Mitchell)
· Herb & Thelma’s Tavern (Covington)
· Ludlow Tavern (Ludlow)
· Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar (Covington)
· Oriental Wok (Fort Mitchell)
· Tousey House Tavern (Burlington)
If you’re interested, purchase a gift card or gift certificate to any qualifying Northern Kentucky restaurant or bar.
Only locally owned and operated restaurants and bars are eligible.
The gift card or gift certificate has to be a minimum of $50.
Once you do that, go to the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce website and upload a copy of your receipt.
This automatically nominates the restaurant or bar for a $1,000 grant.
A random drawing determines who will receive it.
To date, approximately $31,000 worth of gift card/gift certificate receipts have been uploaded to the site in support of more than 100 area restaurants and bars.
