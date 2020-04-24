Should you buy or sell a home during the coronavirus pandemic?

“I think as homes open up you won't touch as much, you won't open many cupboards and closets, We'll ask sellers to open doors and turn all the lights on prior to coming to a house, but I think they'll be many precautions and social distancing. I think we'll have an obligation to not have as many people in the house, maybe opening the door for people and allowing them to go in, and then coming back out and asking the specific questions and discuss,” Hanna said.