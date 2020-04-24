Teen dead in Westwood double shooting, 2 arrested on murder charges

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - An 18-year-old man is dead and two suspects are under arrest on murder charges in a Westwood double shooting Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
Officers said they responded to investigate a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Ferncrest Court at 6:44 p.m.
First responders located two male victims, one adult and another a juvenile, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
The victims were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.
He was identified in the news release as Ramon Benton.
Cincinnati police homicide investigators worked through the night. By 1 a.m. Friday, they arrested two suspects: Rakim Smith, 24, and Rakeym Owens, 18, according to the release.
Both suspects are charged with murder for Benton’s death, court records show.
They are scheduled to appear for arraignment in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Homicide Unit investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 513-352-3542.
