Joey Votto congratulates Superbubz’s parents on birth of new baby

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Reds player Joey Votto congratulates the parents of a 6-year-old boy who died of cancer on the recent birth of their new son in a new video posted to Facebook.
Weston Walter Herbert was born on March 14. His parents are Emily and Wally Herbert of Fairfield.
The recent birth of the Herberts’ new son was a miracle and a blessing for the family, who is still coping with the tragic death of their son, Walter “Superbubz” Herbert, in October 2017.
The normally gruff Votto developed a heartwarming, special relationship with Superbubz.
“Hey, Emily and the Herbert family. I want to say congratulations on your new baby boy Weston. I was sent a very, very cool picture of him with his date of birth and he’s in a little Superbubz shirt,” Votto says in the video Emily Herbert posted to her Facebook page Thursday night.
“Anyways, I just wanted to wish you congratulations. It’s really great news so all the best to you and your family.”
Emily Herbert wrote in her post: “Forget football! If you can! What about the Cincinnati Reds?! They should be playing and we should be cheering. Joey Votto is absolutely amazing!!! Favorite player hands down.”
Superbubz’s valiant cancer battle inspired the community to rally around him and his family in a variety of ways.
That included the Cincinnati Reds, who generously welcomed the child and his family to several games in the weeks before his death.
Votto and other Reds players spent time with the terminally ill boy before the August 31, 2017 home game at Great American Ball Park.
Then, Votto pointed at Suprebubz in the seventh inning and slammed a home run.
After circling the bases, Votto handed his bat over to the delighted child. Votto took the jersey right off his back and gave Superbubz that, too.
Video of the bittersweet moment went viral and became national news. It ultimately earned the pair a 2017 MLB award for Best Player-Fan Interaction.
Votto continued to honor Superbubz after the boy died at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2017.
The star athlete quietly joined hundreds of other mourners who attended the child’s visitation.
Votto wore a gold ribbon symbolizing childhood cancer awareness pinned over his left chest. He waited in the long receiving line like everyone else to pay his respects to the child and his parents, even bringing his mother flowers.
Votto may have heard about the Herberts’ new child because it made national news in the past week when Emily Herbert wrote Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for help.
Baby Weston was born with clubfoot and needed it corrected, but Cincinnati Children’s Hospital wouldn’t do the procedure due to a statewide ban on “non-essential” medical procedures and surgeries due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Herbert family said.
When they didn’t immediately hear from DeWine, Wally Herbert sent his wife’s letter to us and we contacted governor.
He said he would want the procedure done for his child, too, and immediately called the family and pledged to help.
DeWine told us this week he personally called the hospital CEO and felt his order was misunderstood and procedures that should have been done were not.
Baby Weston’s feet are now in casts and he is receiving that treatment.
Children’s Hospital has declined to comment, telling us: “We are unable to provide any specific information about individual patients because of patient privacy.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.