Virtual food drive donations still needed for Freestore Foodbank; $120K raised so far

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW’s virtual food drive with Kroger has raised $120,000 for the Freestore Foodbank.
P&G’s CEO David Taylor and his wife Marsh will match donations up to $100,000.
The virtual food drive runs until May 10 and donations are still needed.
Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber says the virtual food bank is a great way for the public to raise money so they can provide meals to those in need in Greater Cincinnati.
“Eight out of ten children in our Tri-State area are eligible for free lunches,” he explained. “So them not being able to get breakfast and lunches at school, it really drives the demand up at the 500 food pantries in 20 counties that we support.”
- A donation of $5 could buy 15 cans of soup;
- $10 could buy 14 boxes of oatmeal;
- $25 could buy 17 5-oz cans of tuna;
- $50 could buy 100 boxes of whole grain pasta;
- $100 could buy 80 18-oz jars of peanut butter.
The Liberty Street Market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, for emergency food distribution of prepackaged bags at 112 E. Liberty Street.
No appointment is needed but you must have a valid ID, be 18 years or older, and enter the front door to sign in.
Call 513-357-4600 for help.
Here are other emergency food distribution locations:
Freestore distributes 900,000 pounds of food to 270,000 people throughout the year — including 80,000 children.
