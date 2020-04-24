Warmer on Friday, then an unsettled weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our shower activity has come to an end, and we will watch the skies slowly clear bring us some sunshine Friday afternoon. Look for a daytime high of 67 degrees.
Saturday rain returns to the Tri State but it should hold off until the early to middle afternoon. So, if you have the option to conduct your outdoors activities during morning that gives you the greatest chance of staying dry.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s before rain and even some thunder move into the area. The rain will continue through Sunday but come to and end before dawn Monday.
