WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
DeWine announced the state will cover costs of kids turning 18 in foster care to stay in care until pandemic ends.
“For many of these young people, their future looks uncertain because of COVID-19, whether their plan was to start a career or pursue higher education. This program will provide them with a safety net during these difficult times,” he said.
Giving an update on prisons in the state, DeWine said the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has dropped the inmate population by 336 inmates in the past week. For the past five weeks, it has dropped by 844 inmates.
DeWine said he had good news about testing in Ohio.
This coming Wednesday, our capability will be at least 7,200 tests per day, and that number will go to 15,000 by May 6, 18,800 by May 13, and 22,000 by May 27.
“We will have a greater ability to test in nursing homes and see where there are problems. We can better identify other hot spots and go in more aggressively. We can focus on congregate living settings. We will be better able to make sure essential employees are healthy and not spreading the disease. And finally, it is going to enable us to stand up a very robust contact exposure tracing ability,” DeWind said.
He said contact exposure testing is one of the strongest tools and it works along with social distancing and wearing masks.
“This is an aggressive strategy because Ohioans are not going to let this thing dominate our lives,” DeWine said.
On Thursday, DeWine said he will announce specifics to reopening businesses in the state on Monday.
“When we start back we want to do it in a safe way. I’m consulting with a diverse team of business leaders on how we start back. We want to do this in the safest way possible to protect employees and customers. It is a balance,” DeWine said.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 15,169 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and there have been 690 deaths across 87 counties.
When Ohio does reopen, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said you can expect to see coronavirus cases in Ohio go up by anywhere between five and 15 percent.
The reason for this is because the necessary testing will not be here by that time and contact will increase amongst people, Dr. Acton explained.
She says catching people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 early can go a long way in preventing the spread.
“As our testing capacity increases in Ohio, we are trying to maximize who we test so that we can make the most of the tests we have,” Acton said.
