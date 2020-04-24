Hamilton Co. waste manager: Recycle cardboard boxes, throw away PPE

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Solid Waste Manager Michelle Balz of the Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District said it’s important to recycle cardboard boxes and throw away PPE.
“Many people are getting more deliveries right now. Please recycle cardboard boxes. Ohio’s paper mills need the cardboard,” she said.
Balz said with the virus being around and the increase in masks and gloves, she’s seen more litter.
“Please if you have those materials... throw them away when you’re done using them.”
There are currently 868 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county and 47 deaths.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus spoke about recent overdose deaths.
“We know a number of factors are making this a difficult time for those struggling with addiction. If you or someone you know needs help call 513-281-7422,” she said.
She also reminded residents that hospitals are safe.
“If you have a life-threatening situation call 911 and get to the hospital - they are safe,” she said.
On Wednesday, Driehaus announced that the county had to furlough 240 employees due to budget issues related to COVID-19.
According to a “working document” from the county, 175 of those employees furloughed work in the office of the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
“This is not a reflection of their hard work or performance—it is simply the reality we face as a county,” Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval said. “Our employees will be furloughed in waves so that we can keep the courthouse running and keep providing critical services to the people.”
In addition to furloughs, Pureval says all senior management and non-furloughed managers will take a pay cut.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will announce specifics to reopening businesses in the state on Monday.
“When we start back we want to do it in a safe way. I’m consulting with a diverse team of business leaders on how we start back. We want to do this in the safest way possible to protect employees and customers. It is a balance,” DeWine said.
