City of Cincinnati goes full week without new reported COVID-19 hospitalization

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city of Cincinnati has 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Cincinnati Health Commissioner Melba Moore.
The city’s total number of cases stands at 381.
The rise represents a smaller increase than Thursday’s, when 60 new cases were reported, marking the largest single-day jump in the city’s reporting history.
As testing increases, though, case numbers become ever less reliable in measuring the spread of the virus in the region. Mayor John Cranley said as much Friday in the city’s press briefing, adding that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is looking more at hospitalizations.
The data is promising there for Cincinnati, which, according to data on the city’s website, has not seen a new hospitalization since April 18.
The total number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 84.
The city has also not reported a new death from the virus in three days.
The total death count has remained at 14 since April Wednesday.
Additioanlly, Cranley made a push to remind voters to submit absentee ballots before the April 28 deadline.
