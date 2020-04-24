West Chester quadruple homicide suspect’s hearing delayed until June

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of killing four family members in their West Chester apartment was expected to return to court next week, but the hearing has been rescheduled to the summer.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
His lawyer is asking the judge to suppress evidence in the case, alleging his rights were violated, and toss out the death penalty component, court records show.
A hearing was held in March on the motion to suppress evidence, and testimony in that was expected to continue on Monday.
Now, the case will return to court June 22, court records show.
Many courts across Ohio including the ones in Butler County are running at reduced staffing and delaying cases until at least May or June due to the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order in effect through May 1. On Monday, Gov. Mike Dewine is expected to announce specifics for reopening businesses.
Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
His trial date is set for Sept. 21.
In December, Judge Greg Howard ordered that Singh’s case start over with arraignment of the indictment after his defense team questioned if the India native understood court proceedings because English is not his native language.
Now, an interpreter who is fluent in Punjabi attends all hearings through the trial, the judge said.
Singh initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members. Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
Shalinder Kaur was Singh’s wife.
All but one of the victims was shot in the head.
Singh was returned to Butler County following his July 2 arrest in Connecticut.
PREVIOUS | Search warrant executed in West Chester quadruple homicide case; no arrests made, ‘Get up, fight for justice’: Push for answers in West Chester quadruple homicide goes global, No reason to believe West Chester slayings a hate crime, spokesperson says | ‘Forever in our hearts’: Huge crowd walks, prays for West Chester quadruple murder victims
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.