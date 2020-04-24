Working at home has turned into a source of stress and burnout for some

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With so many Ohioans currently unemployed it may seem poor form to be complaining about working from home, but the home office has turned into a real trouble spot for the health and well-being of many workers.
“It’s causing a lot of frustration, stress and burnout,” said Melissa Henson, a human resources consultant from Connected-HR, a Cleveland-based firm.
Henson says, stress, initially felt by remote workers, was due to a lack of available technology resources in the home.
“That’s causing a lot of frustration because they just don’t feel they are as fast and efficient as what they once were,” she said.
A survey done by the Society of Human Resource Management shows that 71 percent of employees say they are struggling to adjust to their new working environment.
The real troublesome part of this equation, however, is employee well-being- and mental health.
There are multiple factors, beyond technology, that are making it difficult for home bound workers and that starts with kids in the home who may at times need help with on-line lessons or lunch.
The distractions are leading to stress and reduced productivity that in turn lead to longer working hours and burnout.
“This is a lot to manage, there is no work-life balance, it’s all mixed into one and all convoluted,” Henson says.
Employers have noticed and 65 percent, in the Human Resource Management survey, say that they have struggled to maintain employee morale.
Henson says that employees are missing the sense of belonging, and the positive feedback that often comes, from working on a team in an office environment.
Managers have had success creating creative themes, like showing off pets or holding show and tell sessions in their daily online meetings.
But what remains missing, Henson says, in a stretched out work day is that work-life balance that is hard enough to achieve during normal times.
Henson is also a big proponent of employer created assistance programs, specifically, tele-health conferences, that offer workers a chance to talk through, with a professional, stress and burnout issues.
