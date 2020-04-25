Covington Farmer’s Market among first non-essential businesses to reopen in KY

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - More than a dozen vendors were out Saturday at the Covington Farmer’s Markert’s reopening.
The farmer’s market is one of the first non-essential businesses to reopen in Kentucky.
To get the health department’s approval to reopen, the Covington Farmer’s Market said they had to prove “an entire system overhaul” of the outdoor experience.
This included making sure they had enough PPE for employees, access to hand sanitizer, and social distancing capability.
“When you enter the market, you’ll be asked to wash your hands at a hand-washing station,” explains Covington Farmer’s Market Manager Alexa Abner. “After that, you’ll be directed by a series of carrot markers.”
Tents were also placed be further apart from each other and product tables sat behind vendors so customers weren’t touching any products, Abner said.
All the efforts by the Covington Farmer’s Market allowed for shoppers like Susan Beresford to have a comfortable safe experience on Saturday.
“Um, I feel really comfortable. The Covington Farmer’s Market did a really good job getting on social media and telling us how the process was going to go,” said Beresford.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.