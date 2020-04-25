Doctors, UC alumni perform virtual concert to offer hope for community

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Doctors turned into musicians during a virtual concert aimed to heal the body, mind, and soul on Saturday.
A group of local doctors knew they had to do something to boost the morale of everyone inside the hospital and in the community.
Doctor Carl Fichtenbaum performed an original song called Until Tomorrow.
He says this song is all about hope and trying to make sure everybody stays hopeful.
Fichtenbaum organized the entire concert featuring several doctors and other University of Cincinnati alumni.
Inside the hospital right now, he says people are still concerned.
“It’s been very steady and people are still getting infected," Fichtenbaum explained. "People are still being admitted to the hospital and we’re still concerned. People are working very, very hard.”
Knowing what’s going on inside the hospital, he knew it was vital to try and boost morale.
“I just want to bring joy and happiness," said Fichtenbaum. "I’m a healer and I’m responsible for healing the body, mind, and soul.”
He says the concert is more than just sharing music and providing a momentary distraction from the coronavirus.
The goal of boosting morale can have a tangible impact on what’s happening inside the hospital.
“There is a long scientific literature that demonstrates when people are happier when people are healthier when their mind is the right place, they’re more productive and their health is better,” Fichtenbaum said.
This why Fichtenbaum and UC will be putting on these concerts every Saturday.
You can watch them live on Saturday’s on the University of Cincinnati’s Facebook page.
