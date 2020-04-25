Fairfield’s Josiah Scott drafted by Jaguars

Cornerback out of Michigan State selected in fourth round

The Fairfield High School graduate selected in the 4th round of the NFL Draft (Source: Provided: Michigan State Athletic Department)
By Joe Danneman | April 25, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 3:03 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fairfield High School graduate, Josiah Scott, is now officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A cornerback, who played college football at Michigan State, was selected in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick.

Scott, a three-time all Greater Miami Conference selection at Fairfield High School, played in 30 career games at Michigan State and left tied for 12th in school history in pass break ups [32] and also intercepted seven passes.

Scott elected to forgo his senior season of college and entered the 2020 NFL Draft.

