Fairfield’s Josiah Scott drafted by Jaguars

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fairfield High School graduate, Josiah Scott, is now officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A cornerback, who played college football at Michigan State, was selected in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick.
Scott, a three-time all Greater Miami Conference selection at Fairfield High School, played in 30 career games at Michigan State and left tied for 12th in school history in pass break ups [32] and also intercepted seven passes.
Scott elected to forgo his senior season of college and entered the 2020 NFL Draft.
