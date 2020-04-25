Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round, drafting Clemson’s Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick. No more Dalton-to-Green in Cincinnati. Now, it’s Burrow-to-Higgins. Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom he can grow. The move was a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati chose inside linebacker Logan Wilson from Wyoming in the third round.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have added a national champion to their secondary. They selected LSU’s Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the NFL draft. Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football’s best defensive back last season, helping the Tigers to the NCAA title. He will be reunited in Cleveland with former LSU teammate Greedy Williams, a cornerback taken by the Browns in the second round last year. The Browns made two trades and also added Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in the second round and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips.
UNDATED (AP) — Pitch and catch. That’s how the second round of the NFL draft began. It was hardly a surprise, with the NFL built on passing offenses and this year's draft loaded with outstanding pass catchers. Seven receivers were taken in the second round along with six who were drafted in the first round. The total set an NFL record through two rounds. The first two picks in the second round were receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern California. Higgins went to Cincinnati, Pittman to Indianapolis. Forty players from the Southeastern Conference were drafted in the first three rounds, a record for any conference.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong running game by selecting Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the NFL draft. Dobbins ran for a school-record 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season. After trading the 60th overall pick to New England, Baltimore took Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 71, used the 92nd selection to secure wide receiver Devin Duvernay of Texas, drafted Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison with the 98th overall pick and concluded the third round by taking Tyre Phillips from Mississippi State.
UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars gave quarterback Gardner Minshew another target by selecting Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault in the second round of the NFL draft. Jacksonville took Shenault with the 42nd overall choice in hopes that he will emerge as a passing threat opposite Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark. Shenault led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 9.6 catches a game in 2018 and ranked fourth in the nation with 112.3 receiving yards a game. The Jags added Ohio State nose tackle DeVon Hamilton in the third round.
UNDATED (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are staying on offense. They picked Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round. The Packers earlier moved up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Before this draft, the Packers hadn’t used a first-round pick on offense since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011.