Indiana jumps to 718 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

Indiana has 718 new positive COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths.
By Natalya Daoud | April 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 2:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported that there are 718 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 14,395.

Health officials say of the positive cases, 785 people have died-up 44 from Friday.

Of the positive cases, 22,110 people have been tested.

The counties with the most amount of positive cases are:

  • Marion: 4,727 cases, 255 deaths
  • Lake: 1,515 cases, 67 deaths
  • Hamilton: 699 cases, 50 deaths

Counties in our viewing area with the most amount of positive cases:

  • Franklin: 94 cases, 7 deaths
  • Dearborn: 84 cases, 5 deaths
  • Ripley: 89 cases, 5 deaths
  • Ohio: 3 cases, 0 deaths
  • Switzerland: 14 cases, 0 deaths
  • Union: 6 cases, 0 deaths
  • Fayette: 25 cases, 4 deaths

