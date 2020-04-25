Indiana jumps to 718 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported that there are 718 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 14,395.
Health officials say of the positive cases, 785 people have died-up 44 from Friday.
Of the positive cases, 22,110 people have been tested.
The counties with the most amount of positive cases are:
- Marion: 4,727 cases, 255 deaths
- Lake: 1,515 cases, 67 deaths
- Hamilton: 699 cases, 50 deaths
Counties in our viewing area with the most amount of positive cases:
- Franklin: 94 cases, 7 deaths
- Dearborn: 84 cases, 5 deaths
- Ripley: 89 cases, 5 deaths
- Ohio: 3 cases, 0 deaths
- Switzerland: 14 cases, 0 deaths
- Union: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Fayette: 25 cases, 4 deaths
