Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio county says jump in cases coming from nursing home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Ohio’s Putnam County was one of the last counties in the state to record its first positive COVID-19 case. Now, less than two weeks later, the county has nearly 50 people with the virus. County Health Commissioner Kim Rieman says many of the new cases are connected to an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Across Ohio, more than 15,,100 cases of the virus have been reported. That includes 690 deaths and more 3,000 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Friday to significantly boost daily testing in Ohio, up to 22,000 a day by May 27.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MALARIA-DRUGS-STATES
U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State and local governments across the United States have obtained about 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump to treat patients with the new coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed. The states acquired the medication as Trump regularly promoted it from the podium in White House briefings. The Associated Press' reporting shows at least 22 states and Washington, D.C., secured shipments of the drug, hydroxychloroquine. Sixteen of those states were won by Trump in 2016. Five of them, including North Carolina and Louisiana, are now led by Democratic governors.
FENTANYL SALES-COUPLE CHARGED
Couple gets lengthy prison terms for fentanyl sales scheme
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A couple have received lengthy federal prison terms for their involvement in a scheme that authorities say brought large amounts of fentanyl and carfentanil from China for sale in northeast Ohio. Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Donte Gibson got a 25-year sentence on Thursday, while his 36-year-old wife, Audrey, received a 10-year sentence. The Akron couple was arrested in February 2018 and eventually pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering conspiracy charges. Seven other defendants have also pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from the case. They include Donte Gibson’s daughter Dontaysha Gibson and Audrey Gibson’s mother, Lori Martin.
AP-T25 SPORTS MOVIES-MAJOR LEAGUE
'Major League' a hit with mix of antics, believable action
For all its goofy antics, exaggerated characters and memorable one-liners, “Major League” also stands out because the play on the field — especially at the end — feels reasonably authentic. The 1989 film was voted No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. Director David S. Ward's cast, which included Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Dennis Haysbert, was talented from both an acting standpoint and a baseball one. In the final game, a relief pitcher takes the mound with loud music blaring and the crowd going wild — a scene that's aged particularly well through the years.
APARTMENT COMPLEX SHOOTING
Apartment complex shooting leaves man dead, another wounded
CINCINNATI (AP) — A shooting at a Cincinnati apartment complex has left one man dead and another wounded. The shooting at the Ferncrest Apartments was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. A city police spokesman says the shooting apparently occurred near a playground area, though authorities don’t believe any children were present when the gunfire erupted. The two victims were both found at the scene and were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man underwent surgery for undisclosed injuries, and further details on his condition were not disclosed. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
AP review: State supply stocks sparse and dated before virus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — Before the coronavirus outbreak, many states had only a modest supply of protective medical equipment. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that many were still storing items that were left over from an influenza pandemic a decade ago and long since expired. Many states had not freshened their supplies because of a decline in public health funding and a growing dependence on just-in-time delivery in the health care industry. But states have found it difficult to get supplies quickly because of a global competition among areas that have been hit hard by the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE STOCKPILES-OHIO
Ohio's stockpile got its start after the attacks of Sept. 11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press review of more than 20 states has found that before the coronavirus outbreak most had only a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. In many cases, those supplies were well past their expiration dates — left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. Ohio began stockpiling after 9/11. Department of Health spokeswoman Melanie Amato said Ohio stored the very few items it accumulated at National Guard hangars. The state created its own Bureau of Public Health Emergency Preparedness at the Health Department in 2005. Many of those supplies were exhausted or expired when the new coronavirus hit.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-INSPIRATION MESSAGES
One Good Thing: Inspirational messages bloom amid outbreak
CINCINNATI (AP) — Inspiration is contagious, too. The coronavirus pandemic has brought an outpouring of messaging for each other, in windows, on front doors, across walls, and colored onto driveways and sidewalks around the globe. The closures of U.S. schools in March sent children armed with colored chalk to try their hands at arty messages. Parents joined in. There are many creative displays of encouragement, humor and spirituality. The mayor of Dayton, an Ohio city that suffered through multiple traumas in the past year, says the messages during this crisis are more individual and personal than the #DaytonStrong slogan that abounded then.
AP-US-MELANIA-TRUMP
First lady sends gifts to hospitals dealing with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is sending blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The gifts are for use by medical staff and children who are patients. The White House says the packages were shipped Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and Washington, D.C. None were identified. The White House says Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the facilities during past visits to promote her youth program.
PREGNANT WOMAN FATALLY SHOT
Man gets life sentence in fatal shooting of pregnant woman
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who fired shots into a home, killing a pregnant woman inside the residence, has been sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison. Brandon Leigh was 17 when the shooting occurred in Dayton in February 2018. The case was soon moved to adult court and he was convicted last month on murder, involuntary manslaughter, and weapons offenses in the death of 22-year-old Keyona Murray. Authorities have said Murray was sitting on her bed with her 2-year-old daughter when Leigh started firing into the home from an alley. Murray’s daughter was unharmed, but Murray died later that night at a hospital and her unborn child did not survive.