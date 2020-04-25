More rain on Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Slow-moving low pressure continues to bring rain to the region.
Expect on and off showers through Sunday afternoon before ending Sunday evening. High temps will be cooler than normal in the mid 50’s.
Clearing skies Sunday night will lead to a chilly start on Monday morning.
By Monday afternoon we should see low to mid 60’s with a good amount of sunshine.
Rain and some thunder return for mid-week, with sunshine and pleasant temps returning for Friday and Saturday.
