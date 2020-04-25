UC’s Josiah Deguara drafted by Packers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former University of Cincinnati tight end, Josiah Deguara, was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 94th pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Deguara, UC’s highest draft pick since Travis Kelce (No. 61 in 2013), is the fifth Bearcats player to be drafted by the Packers and the first since Brandon Underwood in 2009.
A 2019 team captain, Deguara took part in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine after earning the First-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2019.
He capped one of the best seasons for a tight end in school history, leading the team with 39 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.
