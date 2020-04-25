UDF location ‘temporarily closed’ after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - United Dairy Farmers’ store on Smith Road is “temporarily closed” after they say an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The UDF employee last worked on Thursday, April 23, according to the company.
Anyone who went into the UDF store on Smith Road in Cincinnati should monitor their health and call your physician if you experience any of the symptoms related to the coronavirus.
Here are some of the main symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC:
- Fever
- Dry cough
- Shortness of breath, or inability to take a deep breath
