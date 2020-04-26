Family pulls off surprise party for soon to be 90-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Birthday parties, graduations and all kinds of celebrations have been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus, but people are still finding a way to spread love while social distancing.
Over in Kennedy Heights on Sunday friends and family pulled off a big surprise for a soon to be 90-year-old woman.
From the honking horns and vibrant posters, the planned parade for Helen Joiner, or known by many as Auntie Helen, shut down the street.
Joiner will turn 90 on Monday.
Her loved ones were unable to throw her an actual party for fear of her safety and health because of the coronavirus.
So they settled for drive-by gathering fully equipped with posters, signs, dancing, and dogs.
This birthday event was a way for them all to collectively honor Auntie Helen and celebrate her nine decades of life together, but still apart.
