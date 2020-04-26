Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — New New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says a tattoo on his arm is not representative of the Three Percenters, a loosely organized right-wing militia group that has adopted the symbol. Rohrwasser, who played at Rhode Island and Marshall, was taken 159th overall in the fifth round of the draft by New England. He said in a conference call with reporters that he got the tattoo as a teenager and thought it was a military support symbol at the time. He said he doesn't want to represent the group and that it will be covered.