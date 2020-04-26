Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The two-win Bengals took full advantage of their favorable draft position and made themselves interesting again. How it translates into on-field success is still a question. Taking quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins with their first two picks set them on a very different course on offense. The defense also will look much different in coach Zac Taylor's second season with an influx from both free agency and the draft.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry made quite a debut in the NFL draft. Berry stuck to his plan and was able to address many of Cleveland's biggest needs over the past three days. The Browns began by taking Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick. This was Berry's first draft as the final authority over picks. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski felt Berry handled this unique draft, which had to be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like a seasoned veteran.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins used the draft to add a potential cornerstone player and cut ties with a longtime pillar of the organization. No. 2 pick Chase Young could join former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins as a face of the franchise and transform a defense that has struggled in recent years. Washington on Saturday traded seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco and minutes later drafted likely successor Saahdiq Charles out of LSU. New coach Ron Rivera also found a few versatile players who could fit into Washington's rebuild.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round, drafting Clemson’s Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick. No more Dalton-to-Green in Cincinnati. Now, it’s Burrow-to-Higgins. Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom he can grow. The move was a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati chose inside linebacker Logan Wilson from Wyoming in the third round.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have added a national champion to their secondary. They selected LSU’s Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the NFL draft. Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football’s best defensive back last season, helping the Tigers to the NCAA title. He will be reunited in Cleveland with former LSU teammate Greedy Williams, a cornerback taken by the Browns in the second round last year. The Browns made two trades and also added Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in the second round and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips.
BOSTON (AP) — New New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says a tattoo on his arm is not representative of the Three Percenters, a loosely organized right-wing militia group that has adopted the symbol. Rohrwasser, who played at Rhode Island and Marshall, was taken 159th overall in the fifth round of the draft by New England. He said in a conference call with reporters that he got the tattoo as a teenager and thought it was a military support symbol at the time. He said he doesn't want to represent the group and that it will be covered.